Alerus Financial NA Sells 2,653 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Alerus Financial NA lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,618 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Intel were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in Intel by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after buying an additional 6,279,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,715,291,000 after buying an additional 1,288,861 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Intel by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,474,498,000 after buying an additional 629,100 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Intel by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,960,328,000 after purchasing an additional 709,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,763,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,696 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $53.43. 81,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,246,537. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.50. The firm has a market cap of $216.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

