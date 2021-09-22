Alerus Financial NA Trims Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Alerus Financial NA cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,611 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,443 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Walmart by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,023,000 after purchasing an additional 32,229 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 396.0% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,202 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,376,000 after acquiring an additional 90,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 179,425 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,372,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.50. The company had a trading volume of 23,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,288,875. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $397.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.92. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total value of $1,324,365.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,565,179 shares in the company, valued at $213,521,719.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,028,364 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,795,538. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

