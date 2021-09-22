Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.44

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.44 and traded as high as C$19.59. Algonquin Power & Utilities shares last traded at C$19.44, with a volume of 1,800,629 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AQN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, August 16th. CSFB dropped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.36.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$19.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.44. The firm has a market cap of C$12.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.52.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$648.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$548.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.