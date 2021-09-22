Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $45.40

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$45.40 and traded as high as C$48.62. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at C$48.14, with a volume of 1,317,628 shares trading hands.

ATD.B has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$75.00 price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Monday, September 13th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.31%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

