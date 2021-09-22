Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $618.34 Million

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2021

Equities analysts expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to post sales of $618.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $597.50 million and the highest is $653.00 million. Allison Transmission posted sales of $532.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.76 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALSN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 75.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 71.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth about $106,000.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average of $40.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $46.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allison Transmission (ALSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.