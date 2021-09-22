Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $618.34 Million

Equities analysts expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to post sales of $618.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $597.50 million and the highest is $653.00 million. Allison Transmission posted sales of $532.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.76 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALSN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 75.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 71.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth about $106,000.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average of $40.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $46.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

