AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$29.00 to C$30.50. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock. AltaGas traded as high as C$22.14 and last traded at C$25.22, with a volume of 365767 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$25.92.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. CSFB upped their target price on AltaGas from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.05 billion. On average, research analysts predict that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.8099999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.34%.

About AltaGas (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

