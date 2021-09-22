Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Holdings Lifted by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.72% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $30,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 506.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter worth $229,000.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AIMC. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.80 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.48.

AIMC opened at $53.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $68.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.