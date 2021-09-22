ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) will report earnings per share of ($0.46) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.41). ALX Oncology posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.61). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.12). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ALX Oncology.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04.

ALXO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

NASDAQ:ALXO traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.37. The stock had a trading volume of 94,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,511. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.71. ALX Oncology has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $117.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.06 and a beta of 4.87.

In related news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $911,319.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,827,753.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $405,546.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,300 shares of company stock worth $9,382,055 in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 16.1% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 3.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 4.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ALX Oncology (ALXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.