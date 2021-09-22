Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,808 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 69,229 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.5% of Korea Investment CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of Amazon.com worth $1,213,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. CMC Financial Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 196,793 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $677,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,531,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,151.30.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN traded up $25.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,368.78. The company had a trading volume of 119,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,658. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.53, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,431.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,347.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

