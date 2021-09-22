Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) will post sales of $1.78 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.72 billion. Ameren posted sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ameren will report full year sales of $6.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Shares of NYSE AEE traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,932. Ameren has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $90.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Ameren by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

