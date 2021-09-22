American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,780,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Hasbro by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,672,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,992,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hasbro by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,721,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,864,000 after acquiring an additional 205,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 790,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,760,000 after purchasing an additional 151,967 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $92.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.77. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $75.25 and a one year high of $104.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist boosted their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.22.

In other Hasbro news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

