American Century Companies Inc. Makes New Investment in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.07% of Bank First as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BFC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bank First by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,152,000 after buying an additional 14,634 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Bank First by 571.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank First by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bank First during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank First during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. 26.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank First from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Bank First stock opened at $68.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.94. The company has a market cap of $522.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.37. Bank First Co. has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $28.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.80 million. Bank First had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 36.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Bank First Co. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.57%.

About Bank First

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

