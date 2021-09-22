American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 1,674 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 604.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 35.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 13.6% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 65.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $42.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average of $46.41. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

