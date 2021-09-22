American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 2,141 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth $102,095,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4,949.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 762,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,876,000 after acquiring an additional 747,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,659,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,166,000 after acquiring an additional 424,300 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 261.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 403,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,949,000 after acquiring an additional 292,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,131,000 after acquiring an additional 278,694 shares in the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HE stock opened at $40.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day moving average of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $45.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.24.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $680.26 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 10.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.14%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

