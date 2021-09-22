American Century Companies Inc. Purchases New Stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Kemper by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Kemper by 6.7% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Kemper by 1.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Kemper by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Kemper during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $66.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.75. Kemper Co. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $83.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.81.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($2.78). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.00%. Analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Kemper’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

In other news, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,540,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,504.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 26,750 shares of company stock worth $1,656,095. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.