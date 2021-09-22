American Century Companies Inc. Sells 78,336 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 98.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,336 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 21.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Public Storage by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PSA opened at $311.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.83. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $212.22 and a twelve month high of $332.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.91.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.