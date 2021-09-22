American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) fell 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.92. 1,035,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 3,848,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Several brokerages have commented on AREC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of American Resources from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $117.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of -0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts anticipate that American Resources Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AREC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Resources by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,487,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 561,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in American Resources during the 1st quarter worth $1,691,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Resources during the 1st quarter worth $1,656,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in American Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $523,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Resources by 23,020.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 115,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

American Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties; Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

