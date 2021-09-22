American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.90 Million

Brokerages expect that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) will post sales of $24.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.70 million to $25.10 million. American Superconductor posted sales of $21.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year sales of $109.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $109.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $132.25 million, with estimates ranging from $126.00 million to $138.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Superconductor.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Superconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

American Superconductor stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.91. The company had a trading volume of 224,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,182. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.09.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $113,182.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 14,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $258,966.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSC. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 30.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,304,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,080,000 after purchasing an additional 544,501 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in American Superconductor by 78.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,161,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,026,000 after acquiring an additional 511,400 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Superconductor by 592.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 222,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 190,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Superconductor by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,020,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,310,000 after acquiring an additional 156,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in American Superconductor in the second quarter worth about $2,609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Superconductor (AMSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.