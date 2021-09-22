American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital raised its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares during the period. American Tower makes up 1.7% of Arjuna Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of American Tower by 7.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in American Tower by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of American Tower by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,085 shares of company stock worth $2,552,330. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMT traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $294.65. 36,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,866. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $287.84 and a 200 day moving average of $263.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $134.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.19%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Oppenheimer cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.29.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

