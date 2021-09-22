American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in American Tower by 161.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 23,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in American Tower by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 704,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,085 shares of company stock worth $2,552,330. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lowered American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.29.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $1.97 on Wednesday, hitting $293.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a market capitalization of $133.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $287.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.65.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

