Analysts Anticipate American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Public Education’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.05. American Public Education posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Public Education.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.53%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APEI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist cut their price target on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

In related news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $79,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in American Public Education by 4,350.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 118.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 1,297.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $25.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,257. The company has a market cap of $484.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.63. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $39.19.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Public Education (APEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.