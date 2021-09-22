Analysts Anticipate CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) to Post $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) will post $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CI Financial’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CI Financial will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CI Financial.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CIXX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of CI Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Shares of CIXX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.42. 4,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,094. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11. CI Financial has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $21.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CI Financial by 122.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,614,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,187 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in CI Financial by 706.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,102,000 after buying an additional 2,190,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CI Financial by 515.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,971,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,532,000 after buying an additional 1,651,621 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CI Financial by 130.2% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,300 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $20,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

