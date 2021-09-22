Analysts Anticipate First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.79. First Bancorp posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Bancorp.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 32.57%. The firm had revenue of $80.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.57 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

In related news, Director Dexter V. Perry acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 282.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 13.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

FBNC traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $40.13. The company had a trading volume of 605 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.30. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $48.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bancorp (FBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.