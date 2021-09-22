Analysts Anticipate Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s earnings. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S..

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $814.58 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE TKC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,210. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1127 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKC. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter worth about $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 32.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

