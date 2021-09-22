Analysts Anticipate Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to Post $0.61 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will post $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Wolverine World Wide posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $631.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.90 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on WWW shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

WWW traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,538. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.08. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $44.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average of $36.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

In related news, EVP James D. Zwiers sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $103,148.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $115,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,141 shares of company stock worth $300,452. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth $3,282,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 29,464 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

