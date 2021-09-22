Analysts Expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will report $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.98. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 190.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $82.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.29 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 32.73%.

Several research analysts recently commented on COLL shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 107.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,513,000 after buying an additional 3,048,319 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,420,214 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,359,000 after purchasing an additional 493,931 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 861,410 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after purchasing an additional 440,027 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 708,073 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,781,000 after purchasing an additional 333,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $5,823,000.

Shares of COLL stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.00. 270,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,418. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average of $22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $711.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

