Analysts Expect EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) to Announce -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.94) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07.

EYEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.75 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,767 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 84,227 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $730,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,346,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EYEG stock remained flat at $$1.82 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,501. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.69. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $8.18.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes MoxiGel and Ocular Bandage Gel. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

