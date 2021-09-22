Analysts Expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Will Post Earnings of $3.44 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will report earnings per share of $3.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.91. Jones Lang LaSalle posted earnings of $2.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year earnings of $15.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.30 to $16.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $16.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.55 to $17.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

JLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.60.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $234.78 on Wednesday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $90.86 and a 12-month high of $253.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth about $581,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 11,179 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after buying an additional 34,813 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

