Analysts Expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to Post $0.96 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to report earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $1.06. MidWestOne Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ:MOFG traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,613. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $441.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average of $30.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

In other news, CEO Charles N. Funk acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $29,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOFG. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $4,113,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,143,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,416,000 after buying an additional 52,973 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 293,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,093,000 after buying an additional 35,490 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 753,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,676,000 after buying an additional 32,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $729,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

