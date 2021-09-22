Analysts Expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to Post $6.88 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) will report earnings of $6.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $8.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.31. O’Reilly Automotive reported earnings of $7.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year earnings of $27.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.88 to $29.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $29.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.53 to $31.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.10 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $586.84.

Shares of ORLY opened at $607.22 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $424.03 and a 52-week high of $621.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $599.75 and its 200-day moving average is $556.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.46, for a total transaction of $3,002,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,177.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total value of $1,450,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,628 shares of company stock worth $58,150,270. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 335.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 85,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,213,000 after acquiring an additional 65,631 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 26.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.8% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

