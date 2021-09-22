Analysts Expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to Post $0.50 EPS

Brokerages expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Sally Beauty reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 230.45% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.22 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBH. Raymond James upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.92 per share, with a total value of $189,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,913,893.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $34,738,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 532,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after acquiring an additional 22,905 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 180,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 38,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 570,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SBH traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.96. The stock had a trading volume of 11,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,272. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.25.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

