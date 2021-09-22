Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Heartland Financial USA (HTLF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ: HTLF):

9/10/2021 – Heartland Financial USA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/9/2021 – Heartland Financial USA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

9/7/2021 – Heartland Financial USA was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2021 – Heartland Financial USA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/25/2021 – Heartland Financial USA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/24/2021 – Heartland Financial USA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2021 – Heartland Financial USA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Heartland Financial USA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/4/2021 – Heartland Financial USA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Heartland Financial USA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/28/2021 – Heartland Financial USA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,429. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.33. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.49.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $174.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.56 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

