Analysts Set ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) PT at $37.88

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.88.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCXI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 56.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the second quarter worth $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 667.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 26.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 288.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CCXI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.93. 3,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,470. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.46. ChemoCentryx has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $70.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

