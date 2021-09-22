Analysts Set Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Price Target at $17.68

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.10 target price on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Embraer stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.09. The company had a trading volume of 15,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,020. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.08. Embraer has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $18.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.50.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.54. Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2004.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Embraer will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Embraer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the second quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 89.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

About Embraer

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

