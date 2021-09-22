Analysts Set MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Price Target at $28.67

Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MD. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist raised their price target on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $284,647.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $3,333,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,946,000 after purchasing an additional 99,003 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 2.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,629,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,505,000 after purchasing an additional 42,789 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 22.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 2.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the second quarter worth about $233,000.

Shares of MEDNAX stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. MEDNAX has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $35.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average of $29.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MEDNAX will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

