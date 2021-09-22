Analysts Set NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Target Price at $81.35

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

NEE traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.82. The stock had a trading volume of 26,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,895,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.36, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.24. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $66.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,213 shares of company stock worth $1,891,838. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 391,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after buying an additional 13,551 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,565,000 after buying an additional 699,310 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.9% in the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 136,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after buying an additional 12,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 80,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

