Analysts Set PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target at $318.91

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $318.91.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $269.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,521,146. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $283.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.13. PayPal has a 12-month low of $174.81 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $316.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at $65,270,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $321,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 3.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,383,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,277,656,000 after purchasing an additional 158,424 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 14.5% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $514,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

