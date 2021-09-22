Analyzing Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS) & Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR)

Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS) and Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.9% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Gadsden Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Gadsden Properties and Innovative Industrial Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gadsden Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Innovative Industrial Properties 0 2 6 0 2.75

Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus price target of $245.57, suggesting a potential upside of 5.33%. Given Innovative Industrial Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Innovative Industrial Properties is more favorable than Gadsden Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Gadsden Properties and Innovative Industrial Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gadsden Properties N/A N/A N/A Innovative Industrial Properties 58.72% 6.64% 5.36%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gadsden Properties and Innovative Industrial Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gadsden Properties $40,000.00 95.13 -$2.04 million N/A N/A Innovative Industrial Properties $116.90 million 47.72 $65.73 million $5.00 46.63

Innovative Industrial Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Gadsden Properties.

Volatility & Risk

Gadsden Properties has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovative Industrial Properties has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Innovative Industrial Properties beats Gadsden Properties on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gadsden Properties

Gadsden Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that engages in the investments in assets, residential developments, and commercial properties. It primarily focuses in secondary and tertiary markets across United States. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The firm’s property portfolio include PharmaCann; Ascend Wellness Holdings, LLC; Vireo Health, Inc.; and Green Peak Industries, LLC. The company was founded by Alan D. Gold and Paul E. Smithers on June 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Park City, UT.

