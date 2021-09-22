Andrew J. Murray Sells 25,000 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $838,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:OLO opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. Olo Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.34.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in OLO during the first quarter worth $5,798,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in OLO during the first quarter worth $3,299,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in OLO during the first quarter worth $4,122,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in OLO by 339.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in OLO during the first quarter worth $1,103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

OLO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

