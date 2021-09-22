Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Short Interest Update

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the August 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, HSBC raised Anglo American Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of ANGPY stock opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.92. Anglo American Platinum has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $1.1795 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Anglo American Platinum’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 5.34%.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the supply of platinum group metals. The firm specializes in mined, recycled, and traded metal which include palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium. The company was founded on July 13, 1946 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

