Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) CEO Douglas Love Sells 7,500 Shares

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) CEO Douglas Love sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $165,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ANNX stock opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. Annexon, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $38.01. The stock has a market cap of $803.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.42.

Get Annexon alerts:

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Annexon, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANNX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Annexon during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Annexon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Annexon during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 484.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the first quarter worth $154,000.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.