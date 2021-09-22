Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stake Raised by Barings LLC

Barings LLC boosted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $7,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in AON by 348.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in AON by 320.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in AON by 44.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.06.

Shares of AON traded up $6.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $297.00. 24,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,582. The stock has a market cap of $67.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $295.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $270.72 and its 200 day moving average is $251.00.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.80%.

In related news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

