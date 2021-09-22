Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.200-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Apogee Enterprises also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.20-2.40 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of APOG stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.66. 1,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,172. Apogee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $19.71 and a 12 month high of $43.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $102,011.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

