Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

Shares of ARI stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $15.13. The company had a trading volume of 31,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 81.46, a current ratio of 81.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $16.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average is $15.24.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 75.66% and a return on equity of 9.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

