Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Receives $65.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.38.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APO. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $59.13 on Friday. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $64.45. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.30.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $3,358,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,481,849 shares of company stock worth $146,669,297 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after buying an additional 186,658 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $10,424,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.