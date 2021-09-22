AppCoins Price Hits $0.0678 on Top Exchanges (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $16.59 million and $790,387.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins coin can now be bought for about $0.0678 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, AppCoins has traded down 16.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00055464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002764 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00129497 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00012811 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00046024 BTC.

AppCoins Coin Profile

AppCoins (CRYPTO:APPC) is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,720,041 coins and its circulating supply is 244,720,040 coins. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

