Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 60.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 138,752 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.7% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $1,238,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in Apple by 0.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 51,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Apple by 18.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,275,000 after buying an additional 39,803 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.8% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,263 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Apple by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 119,563 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,605,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price target on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.79.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $143.43 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The company has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

