Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,193,319 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,774 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $169,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.85.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,042,275. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.97. The stock had a trading volume of 110,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,599,430. The company has a market capitalization of $124.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.65 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

