Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 478,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,009,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,812,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 70.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 97,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.95. 122,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,898. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

