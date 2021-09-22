Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Acquires New Shares in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 513,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,862,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $485,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,673,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. 61.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADER traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,729. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $9.92.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

